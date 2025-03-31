John Charles, who has passed away aged 89, and pictured on his wedding day with June in 1956

Tributes have been paid to a man who was said to have ‘Melton sport running through his veins’ following his death at the age of 89.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Charles loved playing local football and cricket in his younger years and later became a referee and an administrator for clubs and leagues.

He was a long-serving secretary of both Holwell Works FC and Melton Town FC and also served as fixtures secretary for the Melton dominoes and skittles leagues plus the Leicester and District Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John’s son, David, told the Melton Times: “Dad loved watching local football and he was there at all the games.

John Charles, who has passed away aged 89, and pictured on his wedding day with June in 1956

"He had Melton sport running through his veins.”

John was born in Melton and grew up in the family home on Charlotte Street, which was demolished when the Norman Way relief road was built.

He was a goalkeeper when he played local football as a child and a young man and also played cricket for Thorpe Arnold CC.

John trained as painter and decorator and went on to work for major town firms such as the woodyard and Pedigree Petfoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He married June in 1956, at St Mary’s Church, in Melton, and they were married for 62 years until she passed away seven years ago.

As well as their son, David, they also had a daughter Sandra, who is deceased.

John also leaves three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Away from his many sporting interests, he doted on his family.

Son David said: “He was quietly very proud of his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mum saw herself as a football widow but she embraced it all and enjoyed the social side of it.”

John and June enjoyed foreign holidays together all over the world.

David added: “Everyone said dad was a gentleman.

“He was kind, generous and funny.”

His friend and football colleague, Brent Horobin, commented: “John was from an era, where belonging to and being part of a football club was such an integral part of his life, he simply loved it.”

John’s funeral is on Tuesday April 8, at 10.30am at Grantham Crematorium.

Family flowers only are requested and donations are invited for the local air ambulance or Melton Mencap.