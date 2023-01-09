Tributes for former Melton shopkeeper who has died aged 87
Tributes have been paid to a popular former Melton shopkeeper, who has passed away aged 87.
George Basey ran the Spar shop, on Valley Road, from the late 1970s to the 1990s.
George died peacefully at Burton Lazars home on December 30 after enjoying Christmas celebrations with loved ones.
Mandy Cross (59), the daughter of his long-term partner, told the Melton Times: “We had been out on Christmas Day, we went on a steam train at Loughborough and enjoyed Christmas lunch together.
“He was full of beans and I’m so glad he enjoyed his last Christmas.”
George was born in Durham in the village of Browney, the son of a coal miner.
Both parents were involved with the Salvation Army and they got George into it, playing with the band.
He had a life-long love of music and played in Leicestershire bands when he moved south in his early 20s.
George worked in retail, for BHS in Leicester and then Pork Farms, when he was on the road visiting customers.
He took up a job as a rep for Spar and that led to him taking over the store in Valley Road.
Mandy recalled: “I was a Saturday girl at the shop while I was studying at college before I became involved with the family.
“All of ‘his girls’, as he called them, loved George and he was popular with his customers.”
George married Alice and the couple had sons Andrew and Michael, who died two years ago from a brain tumour.
He had been in a relationship with Glen for more than 30 years before she died seven years ago.
George also had eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.
He was a family man, he loved to travel and also played squash in his younger years.
Mandy, who lives in Melton, added: “George wasn’t my dad or even my step-dad but he was everything to me.
“Since mum died seven years ago, me and my sister, Mel, have cared for him.
“We are totally devastated to lose him.”
A funeral will be held on Friday February 10, at Loughborough Crematorium, at 2pm.
Family flowers only are requested but donations are invited for the RNLI charity.