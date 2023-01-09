A recent photo of George Basey (left), who passed away in late December, and a picture of George when he ran the Spar in Valley Road

George Basey ran the Spar shop, on Valley Road, from the late 1970s to the 1990s.

George died peacefully at Burton Lazars home on December 30 after enjoying Christmas celebrations with loved ones.

Advertisement

Mandy Cross (59), the daughter of his long-term partner, told the Melton Times: “We had been out on Christmas Day, we went on a steam train at Loughborough and enjoyed Christmas lunch together.

The Spar shop in Valley Road in the early 1980s when George Basey ran it

“He was full of beans and I’m so glad he enjoyed his last Christmas.”

George was born in Durham in the village of Browney, the son of a coal miner.

Advertisement

Both parents were involved with the Salvation Army and they got George into it, playing with the band.

He had a life-long love of music and played in Leicestershire bands when he moved south in his early 20s.

Advertisement

George worked in retail, for BHS in Leicester and then Pork Farms, when he was on the road visiting customers.

He took up a job as a rep for Spar and that led to him taking over the store in Valley Road.

Advertisement

Mandy recalled: “I was a Saturday girl at the shop while I was studying at college before I became involved with the family.

“All of ‘his girls’, as he called them, loved George and he was popular with his customers.”

Advertisement

George married Alice and the couple had sons Andrew and Michael, who died two years ago from a brain tumour.

He had been in a relationship with Glen for more than 30 years before she died seven years ago.

Advertisement

George also had eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.

He was a family man, he loved to travel and also played squash in his younger years.

Advertisement

Mandy, who lives in Melton, added: “George wasn’t my dad or even my step-dad but he was everything to me.

“Since mum died seven years ago, me and my sister, Mel, have cared for him.

Advertisement

“We are totally devastated to lose him.”

A funeral will be held on Friday February 10, at Loughborough Crematorium, at 2pm.

Advertisement