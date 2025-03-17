Former Mayor of Melton Barbara Hart, who has passed away aged 95

Tributes have paid to former Mayor of Melton, Barbara Hart, who has passed away aged 95.

Barbara’s family described her as ‘a passionate advocate on council matters and a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’.

A funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Church, at Bottesford, on Monday March 24, at 1.15 p.m.

The daughter of a builder, Barbara lived in Bottesford in the house her father built for the whole of her life.

She was married to ex-RAF Flight Sergeant, Harry, for over 40 years.

Barbara served as a Melton borough councillor between 1974 and 1991 and enjoyed two spells as chair of the housing committee.

The highlight of her service came during her mayoral year, in 1988-89.

Community was important to Barbara and she served as a Bottesford parish councillor for many years, including six as chairman.

Education was a passion for her and she chaired the board of governors at Belvoir High School in the village for a decade.

During this time she fought successfully to keep the school open due to falling numbers and the retention of their policy to teach children aged 10 to 14.

A tribute from Barbara’s family says: “She was highly respected by her fellow councillors and council officers alike, always ready to support members of the public who would consult her on all manner of issues.

“She was not afraid of being outspoken and was knowledgeable about local and national government issues.

“Her regular correspondence often invited controversy when printed in the Melton Times.”

Barbara loved Bottesford and she supported the local community, often walking her dogs over the fields.

She had a strong interest in nature and wildlife, a lover of trees and was a life-long supporter of the Woodland Trust.

One of her enjoyable pastimes was to transplant wild flowers into field margins, which was a considerable feat carrying all the tools and the water.

Barbara spent many happy hours in her lovely garden, the stunning long flower border and conservatory crammed with colourful geraniums were quite simply spectacular.

Described as a ‘proper’ gardener her knowledge of plants and gardening was extensive.

Her family added in their tribute: “Barbara’s wisdom, common sense, passionate community spirit and love for her family will be sorely missed.”