Melton Mowbray man Jim Orton who has passed away aged 86

Tributes have been paid to Jim Orton – a former shift manager at Pedigree Petfoods and founder member of Melton Indoor Bowls Club – following his passing at the age of 86.

His many friends are invited to join loved ones at Jim’s funeral at All Saints’ Church, at Asfordby, on July 26, at 11.45am.

He was born in Melton and grew up in the family home at 107 Welby Lane.

Jim attended King Edward VII School and his first job was at the REME depot at Old Dalby.

Jim and Ann Orton celebrate winning a bowling competition with team-mates

He then took a job at Pedigree Petfoods in Melton and worked his was up to shift manager. Jim made a number of lifelong friends during his 26 years service.

Jim married Elizabeth – better known as Ann – at All Saints’ Asfordby. They were married just weeks short of 60 years when she passed away in 2019.

The couple had four children, Stephen, Jane, Jillian and Robert and a number of grandchildren. Sadly Jane passed away at seven-months-old.

Jim retired at the age of 50 and he took up bowls, playing regularly at Melton Mowbray Indoor Bowls Club.

He played at the national bowls finals at Worthing and also represented Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

Jim also enjoyed playing golf at Melton Mowbray Golf Club and was also a keen cricketer, playing for Asfordby Cricket Club for many years.

Sport was always a passion for Jim – he played football for Old Grammarians as a young man and he was good enough to earn a trial with Stoke City FC.

He was a passionate Leicester City FC supporter throughout his life and was overjoyed to see them win the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

The family would very much like to thank everyone for all their kind words and for sharing many wonderful memories of Jim since he passed away.

Family flowers only are requested by Jim’s family at the funeral but donations can be made in lieu to the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

The family asks people to wear bright clothing and no black clothes.

All are welcome to attend.