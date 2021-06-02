Tributes for a Melton community stalwart

The late Cyril Bowes pictured with wife, Jean EMN-210206-130227001

He gave many talks in the town, including one about his epic journey beyond the Arctic Circle.

Family and close friends will pay their last respects to Cyril at a funeral service at Thorpe Arnold Church on June 14, followed by cremation at Grantham.

His widow, Jean (89) told the Melton Times: “He was an incredible father and people have described him as a gentle, quiet man.

Cyril and Jean Bowes pictured on their wedding day EMN-210206-130238001

“Cyril was just a loving, friendly gentleman.”

Born in 1936, he lived all his life in Melton.

Both his parents had died by his 12th birthday and he was brought up by an aunt living on Thorpe Road.

Cyril left school at 16 to start an apprenticeship as an industrial chemist at Pera, training through what is now Nottingham Trent University.

He became a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 1963 and went on to work at Pera as principal chemist for over 40 years until ill health led to his retirement in 1995.

Cyril met Jean at a local talk about the history of Melton in 1971.

They married in West Bridgford two years later and lived off Nottingham Road all of their married life.

He retained a deep interest in history and was secretary, vice-chair and chair of Melton Mowbray Historical Society at various times.

During the 1970s, 80s and 90s he was heavily involved with many local organisations and took an active part in Melton life.

Cyril was heavily involved in the local Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, as a treasurer, trainer and expedition assessor, and was invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the scheme in 1981.

He also enjoyed being a member of the local University of the Third Age organisation and also worked on nature conservation projects at a reserve at Holwell.

Cyril ws an active member of St Mary The Virgin Church at Thorpe Arnold, where son Andrew married Samantha in 2005.

He also leaves grandchildren, Rebecca (12) and Edward (8).

In his retirement he enjoyed spending time in his garden amd holidays in Yorkshire.

Jean said: “Cyril had a challenging childhood losing both parents so early.