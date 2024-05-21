Members of Trevonne Stage School prepare for their Christmas panto back in 2022

Members of Trevonne Stage School will celebrate their 50th anniversary this weekend with a special dance showcase.

Tickets are on sale for the event, which is at Melton Theatre, starting at 6.30pm on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday.

Founded in 1973 by Yvonne Makins and now run by her daughter Hayley Sessions, the group has nurtured local talent and fostered a love for dance among generations of students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevonne is a family-run school with examinations, shows and annual pantomimes offering lessons for pupils from nine months upwards and providing all members with a high standard of teaching.

Productions have included dances from classical ballet to contemporary modern jazz, from the tiny tots to the mature tap dancer.

The weekend showcase will revisit some of their classic performances and demonstrate its great reputation for dancing and singing.

Tickets cost £16 for adults and £13 for under 16s & OAPs.