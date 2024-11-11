Traffic to be diverted through Melton during extended A1 closure
National Highways say essential work will be carried out on the road between Stamford and Grantham from the middle of January to the end of March.
Resurfacing is being done and road markings refreshed, along with improvements made to signage, vegetation being cleared and maintenance work on laybys.
To minimise disruption, the improvements will be made between 8pm and 6am Monday to Friday.
During the closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place from the A1 at Stamford, sending traffic along the A606 towards Melton Mowbray and then the A607 so motorists can rejoin the A1 at Grantham.
To carry out the work safely, teams will work under full carriageway closures, including slip roads, crossover points and laybys where applicable.
There are also plans to have some daytime lane closures on the northbound carriageway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.