Delays are expected

Drivers are being given advanced warning of an extended closure of the A1 early next year which will result in traffic being diverted through Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways say essential work will be carried out on the road between Stamford and Grantham from the middle of January to the end of March.

Resurfacing is being done and road markings refreshed, along with improvements made to signage, vegetation being cleared and maintenance work on laybys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To minimise disruption, the improvements will be made between 8pm and 6am Monday to Friday.

During the closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place from the A1 at Stamford, sending traffic along the A606 towards Melton Mowbray and then the A607 so motorists can rejoin the A1 at Grantham.

To carry out the work safely, teams will work under full carriageway closures, including slip roads, crossover points and laybys where applicable.

There are also plans to have some daytime lane closures on the northbound carriageway.