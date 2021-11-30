Town swimming pool to stay closed for another three weeks

The swimming pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre EMN-211130-165153001

The main pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre has already been out of action since the middle of this month while an investigation took place into an issue with the roof.

Everyone Active, which operates the centre on behalf of Melton Borough Council, has apologised to users for the extended closure but they say it has to be done as a safety measure.

Joe Warren, the company’s contract manager, told the Melton Times: “The main pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre will unfortunately need to remain closed until Monday, December 20.

Work takes place on the ceiling at the Waterfield Leisure Centre, in Melton, with the main pool having to be closed at present EMN-211122-121907001

“Due to unplanned and essential works, the existing ceiling is being removed and replaced and it would not be safe for the pool to reopen while these works are undergone.

“We have been working closely with contractors to minimise disruption to our users as much as possible but, unfortunately, we have been left with no alternative.

“We will provide customers with an update on reopening as soon as we can but in the meantime, we would like to thank them for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The small pool is open and swimming lessons for the small pool are going ahead as usual. All other facilities at Waterfield remain open.”

It is the latest in a series of issues at Waterfield Leisure Centre over the last year which have left users frustrated.