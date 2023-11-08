Residents will line the streets in Melton Mowbray town centre on Sunday for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade.

Serving men and women take part in last year's annual Remembrance Sunday parade through Melton Mowbray

The Melton Band will lead the parade from 10.20am, starting out from the car park in Chapel Street.

Representatives from the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), Royal Army Veterinary Corps Association (RAVCA), army, air and police cadets, Scouts, Guides and the Polish community will also be involved.

They will pass down King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Church Street to St Mary’s Parish Church, where a Remembrance service will start at 10.50am.

Following the church service, participants in the parade will re-form at 11.50am in Burton Street and march down Leicester Street, past a group of dignataries on the dais in the Market Place where The Salute will be taken.

The party will then make their way to the Memorial Gardens, where wreaths will be laid in a small ceremony.

The Last Post will be sounded and the public is invited to attend.

Melton Borough Council has planned the event in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment base, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Melton Police, Melton Lions and St Mary’s Church.

Throughout the event, road closures will be in place in the town centre, for the safety of all those involved.

These will start at 10am and all roads should be open again at 1pm.