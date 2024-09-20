One of the park car parks operated by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

This year’s Annual Town Meeting has been delayed while Melton Mowbray Town Estate has finalised arrangements to make ‘amendments’ to its board of trustees.

It is understood the ancient charity, which was founded in 1549 and now manages town parks, street markets and leisure facilities, is planning to streamline its governance operations with fewer trustees, also known as Feoffees.

There are currently 12 annually-elected Feoffees but it is thought that fewer will be elected at the next town meeting, which is on Wednesday October 30.

The Town Estate has today (Friday) announced the date of the annual meeting, which is usually held a few weeks earlier.

The announcement states: “The Town Estate is modernising in many ways, from how we use and care for our parks, to how we provide markets in the future, and how we make decisions for the benefit of the people of Melton Mowbray.

“Connected with how we make decisions, we have agreed with the Charity Commission, amendments to the make-up of the Board of Feoffees (Trustees).

"This has taken time and will mean a slight delay in the date of the Annual Town Meeting, to allow the required time for advertising the meeting and calling for nominations for the election of Feoffees.”

It has been a busy year for the Town Estate with the appointment of its first ever CEO in April, Dean Rees.

A new PR company has been appointed as well and Play Close Park was home to a new programme of open air events on a big screen, including films, concerts and Euro 2024 football matches.