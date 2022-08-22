Town estate responds after young child is injured on park seesaw

The seesaw in Melton's destination play park on which a young child was injured

The injury happened on a seesaw at the £100,000 destination play park, which was opened at The Queen Elizabeth II Fields Play Close park in July 2020.

Kirsty Wells posed on the local neighbourhood watch Facebook page: “Just wanted to inform you all that my three-year-old had an incident at the Play Close park a couple of days ago next to the zip line on the seesaw.

"As he pulled the seesaw down, towards him the underneath bashed his knee and split it open causing him to be rushed to hospital and having five stitches.

The destination play park in Melton

"I have reported this to the council and Melton Town Estate.

"I would hate this to happen to anyone else’s child by pulling it down on them.”

Melton Mowbray Town Estate said it took safety very seriously and it had investigated the incident immediately after it was reported.

John Southerington, chair of the town estate feoffees, told the Melton Times: “The play equipment there is regularly checked and we found nothing wrong with this piece at all.

"I understand the child who was injured in this case was three and this particular equipment is for children aged five and over.”