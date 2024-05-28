Melton Mowbray Town Estate CEO Dean Rees (left) and Vividink's managing director, Paul Richardson

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has appointed Vividink, the event PR and communications agency, to deliver its marketing and promotional campaigns in a drive to bring more public events to Melton and boost numbers of retail and leisure visitors.

Town estate CEO, Dean Rees, who was appointed last month, said: “One of our main goals is to bring new, high-quality events and entertainment to our fantastic outdoor spaces.

"By appointing Vividink as our marketing partner, we can remain focused on our core responsibilities of managing Melton Town Market and the many improvements planned for our parks and spaces, while ensuring we are represented fairly in the media and that our markets, sports fixtures, events, and activities are supported and promoted for maximum exposure."

Vividink has a 20-year track record of promoting and marketing in the event industry, including outdoor event spaces, showgrounds and arenas.

MD, Paul Richardson, said, "We're delighted to have been chosen by Melton Mowbray Town Estate, and are already hard at work promoting its events to the public.

"We will use our experience of the event industry and event organisers to help the town estate build an exciting portfolio of live events and entertainment for the benefit of Melton Mowbray."

Melton Mowbray Town Estate’s parks and green spaces include Sysonby Acres and its caravan park and golf course, Play Close, Egerton Park, and Wilton Park with the Memorial Gardens.