Melton Mowbray Town Estate CEO Dean Rees

Organisers of the upcoming fireworks event in Melton Mowbray’s Play Close Park have explained why they are charging for entry following some complaints voiced via social media.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is hosting the Fireworks Festival and Concert, on Friday November 1, which is much bigger than the previous annual bonfire events at the venue.

It is the final event of the year following a succession of very well-attended free activities in the park, including big screen movies, concerts and England football matches, which were launched in a bid to provide more public occasions for local people there.

Some have now questioned why the fireworks event is not free as well, with £25 being charged for family tickets (two adults and two children), £10 entry for adults and £5 for under 12s.

A previous fireworks event in Melton's Play Close Park

The Town Estate says it needs to cover the cost of the displays, a DJ and two tribute acts, as well as paying for security and first aiders to keep everyone safe on the night.

Dean Rees, the CEO, told the Melton Times: "Selling tickets for the Town Estate's headline events, like the Fireworks Festival and Concert, helps us cover the costs of organising them, and allows us to host more free-to-attend events in the future, like the popular open-air screenings of sporting events, cinema in the park, and the regular Sunday Bandstand concerts over the summer.

"Ticketing an event also has important practical as well as financial benefits.

"It means we can manage the number of people attending for safety reasons, ensuring that our security and medical teams have sufficient capacity on the ground.

"It also allows us to contact audiences in advance of the event with advice and additional information."

The bonfire and concert event starts at 6pm with a DJ set and runs through 10.30pm.

A special sensory firework display will happen at 6.45pm for children and adults who find the noise of traditional fireworks overwhelming.

The main display will be at 8.30pm, sandwiched between performances by the Planet Abba and Supersonic Queen music tribute acts.

Dean promised a special night for all those who attend the event.

He added: "We're striving to make the 2024 Fireworks Festival and Concert a fantastic evening of family entertainment.

"After enquiries from the Melton community, we have added a special sensory-friendly fireworks display earlier in the schedule for people who find the noise of traditional fireworks too loud or overwhelming.

"To make the event fun for everyone, we've booked a DJ alongside two top tribute acts, Supersonic Queen and Planet ABBA, for a double headliner set.

"They'll be playing live on a full outdoor stage with lighting that we've hired for the night, and we'll be providing security and first aid staff to ensure it's a safe and secure event for the whole family. "MB Bars and The Melton Ice Cream Co. will be offering hot drinks, snacks and refreshments from the Kiosk and a licenced bar."

Click HERE to buy tickets for the fireworks and concert event from Melton Mowbray Town Estate’s website.