Generation Gap, who are playing a concert at Melton's United Reformed Church

U3A guitar group, Generation Gap, and U3A choir, The Silver Tones, will be joining forces to put on the free evening of music on Saturday, at 7pm.

Songs ranging from popular 1960s classics and familiar choral compositions will be featured.

Talented local pianist Thomas Corden will also perform a medley of songs on the piano and organ.