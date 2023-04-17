News you can trust since 1859
Town church to host spring concert this weekend

A spring concert will be performed at Melton’s United Reformed Church this weekend.

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST
Generation Gap, who are playing a concert at Melton's United Reformed ChurchGeneration Gap, who are playing a concert at Melton's United Reformed Church
Generation Gap, who are playing a concert at Melton's United Reformed Church

U3A guitar group, Generation Gap, and U3A choir, The Silver Tones, will be joining forces to put on the free evening of music on Saturday, at 7pm.

Songs ranging from popular 1960s classics and familiar choral compositions will be featured.

Talented local pianist Thomas Corden will also perform a medley of songs on the piano and organ.

Free refreshments will be served at the interval and a collection for church funds taken.

