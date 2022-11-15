Town church to host popular Crib Festival
The Crib Festival returns to Melton’s Sage Cross Methodist Church at the start of next month.
By Nick Rennie
15th Nov 2022
The event, which took a break due to the Covid pandemic, usually features around 100 contributors, displaying cribs from around the world, some old, some handmade and all unique.
Visitors are welcome to enjoy the festival on Saturday and Sunday December 3 and 4, from 11am until 4pm, with hot drinks and mince pies served.
Admission costs £2 for adults while children get in free.