Town church to host popular Crib Festival

The Crib Festival returns to Melton’s Sage Cross Methodist Church at the start of next month.

By Nick Rennie
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 9:30am
Carol Scarborough and John Phillips admire Ray Jackson's wooden crib creation at the Crib Festival in 2018
The event, which took a break due to the Covid pandemic, usually features around 100 contributors, displaying cribs from around the world, some old, some handmade and all unique.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy the festival on Saturday and Sunday December 3 and 4, from 11am until 4pm, with hot drinks and mince pies served.

Admission costs £2 for adults while children get in free.

Melton