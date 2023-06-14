News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Town all set to 'paint the town red'

One of Melton’s popular annual events takes place this weekend – Painting The Town Red.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Play Close park, which will host Painting The Town Red this weekendPlay Close park, which will host Painting The Town Red this weekend
Play Close park, which will host Painting The Town Red this weekend

It’s a free family-friendly festival with activities spread across the town’s Play Park, with a main show ring for the big events.

One of the big attractions this year will be live northern soul and Motown-style music in the park all day on both days.

There will also be a dog show and dog agility event for visitors to enjoy and a display of classic cars and lorries.

Painting The Town RedPainting The Town Red
Painting The Town Red
Most Popular

Other attractions include a vintage fun fair, performances by local dancers and singers, archery and craft trader selling their wares.

A licenced bar will be serving throughout and there will be plenty of options for food at the site.The event is completely free to attend, starting on both days at 10am and running through to 4pm.

Any businesses interested in attending to promote what they do is asked to call Sharon on 07837 398610.

Related topics:Melton