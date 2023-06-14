Play Close park, which will host Painting The Town Red this weekend

It’s a free family-friendly festival with activities spread across the town’s Play Park, with a main show ring for the big events.

One of the big attractions this year will be live northern soul and Motown-style music in the park all day on both days.

There will also be a dog show and dog agility event for visitors to enjoy and a display of classic cars and lorries.

Painting The Town Red

Other attractions include a vintage fun fair, performances by local dancers and singers, archery and craft trader selling their wares.

A licenced bar will be serving throughout and there will be plenty of options for food at the site.The event is completely free to attend, starting on both days at 10am and running through to 4pm.