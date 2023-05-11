40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

The town centre, Play Close park and St Mary’s Church will host activities and entertainment for 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray.

Visitors will see people dressed in clothes from the era and they can enjoy music from vintage artists such as May Blossom.

A new attraction this year will be a Soap Box Derby on the Sunday, where young children will be racing home made vehicles around 2.40pm.

Earlier in the day, at 9.30am, there will be a colourful parade through the town, setting off from Nottingham Street.

The church will host historians and authors, a fashion exhibition and displays of wedding and Christening clothing from the era.

Throughout the weekend, Play Close will have a vintage fair, displays by re-enactors, land army girls, a 1940s fire brigade, Punch and Judy shows, and lots more.

40s Weekend Melton Mowbray