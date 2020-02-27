‘Totally inspirational’ Melton boy (6) raises thousands of pounds for hospice

A six-year-old from Melton has been described by a charity as ‘a totally inspirational boy’ after raising £2,000 for a hospice in memory of his late uncle.

We reported last summer how Christoper Mooney was embarking on completing 41 sponsored one-mile walks and runs after the death from cancer last June of his beloved uncle David, at the age of 41.

Rob Peet and step-son Christopher Mooney embark on one of the young boy's 41 one-mile run/walks for LOROS EMN-200227-130826001

He raised £2,107 through his efforts and has donated the money to the LOROS Hospice, which cared for David in his final days.

As Christopher and his family, including his mum Emma, step-dad Rob and baby sister, Faye, dropped off the fundraising proceeds at the Leicestershire charity, LOROS chief executive, John, Knight said: “Christopher is a totally inspirational boy and we want to say a huge thank you for his amazing fundraising.

“The money he has raised will go towards supporting more patients and providing the care they need.

“His support of LOROS means so much – he’s a real role model for all of us.”

Emma said the whole experience has been amazing and the public’s support of Christopher’s fundraising was overwhelming.

She said: “When we received our first anonymous donation we were really floored.

“There was someone out there who had just seen Christopher’s story and wanted to give £100.

“That was really amazing.

“We were all asking one another if we knew who it was – we were convinced it was our parents at first – but no, it really was just a donation from a stranger.”

The family completed each mile together and they took photos each time to compile a scrapbook of memories for Christopher.

Emma added, “I don’t think Christopher realises the vastness of what he’s achieved yet.

“He knows he’s done well, but can’t quite get his head around how many people he’s touched or the money he’s raised yet.”

And Christopher is not finished yet.

When asked by Mr Knight whether he was planning on continuing to support LOROS, Christopher replied: “I’m going to keep going.”