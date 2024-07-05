Edward Argar celebrates with his supporters after being elected MP for Melton & Syston early this morning

Conservative Edward Argar was elected as new Melton & Syston MP in the early hours of this morning (Friday) but he admitted it was ‘a truly dreadful night for my party’ as Labour swept to power.

Sir Keir Starmer will be confirmed as Prime Minister later today as his Labour Party won by a landslide by winning more than 400 seats.

Former PM Rishi Sunak saw his Tory party decimated with several high profile cabinet members losing their seats.

Pollsters had predicted a close contest in Melton & Syston between Mr Argar and Labour candidate, Zafran Khan.

Edward Argar with wife Laetitia after he was elected MP for Melton & Syston this morning

And although Mr Argar lost 25 per cent of the Conservative’s share of the vote compared to the last ballot in 2019, he enjoyed a majority of more than 5,000 over Mr Khan.

Shortly after the result was announced, in the banqueting suite of Melton Livestock Market shortly at 4.45am, Mr Argar said: “It has been what I have to say is a truly dreadful night for my party but the people have spoken.

"After nine years as MP for Charnwood it is a huge privilege to be re-elected to this new constituency and I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me by the people of this constituency.

"I will strive every day to repay that trust and to serve the people of Melton and Syston, however they voted, as their local voice in Parliament."

Edward Argar makes a speech shortly before 5am this morning in the banqueting suite in Melton Livestock Market after being elected MP for Melton & Syston

Reform UK finished third in Melton & Rutland with Pete Morris winning a vote share of just under 20 per cent.

The Green Party grew their vote share steadily once again – Alastair McQuillan, who was standing for the fourth time, polled an eight per cent vote share.

It was a disappointing night for the Liberal Democrats with Andy Konieczko trailing in fifth place having seen his party’s vote share drop slightly.

Turnout this year was 62 per cent, compared to 70 per cent when Alicia Kearns won Rutland and Melton back in 2019.

New Melton & Syston MP Edward Argar is interviewed by Radio Leicester

MELTON & SYSTON results:

Edward Argar (Conservative) 17,526

Zafran Khan (Labour) 12,130

Pete Morris (Reform UK) 8,945

Alastair McQuillan (Green) 3,685

Andy Konieczko (Liberal Democrat) 2,547

Marilyn Gordon (Independent) 517

Teck Khong (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 348