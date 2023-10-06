News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Top movie screenwriter to appear at Melton cinema event

Film fans will get the chance to take part in a Q&A with the screenwriter of Michael Caine’s acclaimed new movie at The Regal Cinema, at Melton, next week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
The Great Escaper, which starts its run at The Regal Cinema, Melton, todayThe Great Escaper, which starts its run at The Regal Cinema, Melton, today
The Great Escaper, which starts its run at The Regal Cinema, Melton, today

William Ivory, who is a member of the King Street picture house and a big supporter of it, wrote the movie script for The Great Escaper, which tells the moving true story of Bernard Jordan’s ‘escape’ from his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

The film, in which Caine stars as Bernard and Glenda Jackson plays his wife in her last role before she died in June, starts its run at The Regal today (Friday).

William be at the cinema to do the Q&A on Tuesday evening after the 7pm showing of the movie.

He will also be attending a cream tea event at The Regal to accompany the screening of the film at 2pm tomorrow.

Most Popular

The movie tells the story of how the 89-year-old Bernard made the intrepid journey from his care home in 2014 without the knowledge of staff there.

A Royal Navy veteran from the Second World War, he wanted to return to the scene of the iconic 1944 Normandy landings by Allied forces, which is still the largest seaborne invasion in history.

William has had three Bafta-nominations – he has written for top TV dramas and was also screenwriter for the Made in Dagenham movie.

The Great Escaper is on at The Regal until October 19.

The Regal is currently experiencing issues with its website.

Owners are directing cinema-goers to an alternative link to book online tickets – click HERE to do that.

Related topics:MeltonKing StreetFrance