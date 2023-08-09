Preparations are well advanced for The Great Vale Show at Hose village hall and surrounding field.

Top family day out in store at The Great Vale Show
The event takes place on August Bank Holiday Sunday, August 27, with loads of family entertainment lined up.
The day starts at 10.30am with a MacMillan Coffee Morning and Craft Fair in the village hall, followed by a display by parachutists from Langar Airfield at 11am to open the show.
There is a sports day for the village primary schools, resurrecting the Jack Hunt Trophy, which was an inter-village challenge dating back 50 years.
Other highlights will be a dog show and agility competition, fairground and train rides, displays of local vintage cars plus tractors and trucks.
Shire horses, a farriery display and a tug of war will also be on the programme, with a barbecue, hog roast and live music.
Proceeds will go to Melton MacMillan Cancer Support, Clawson Hose and Harby’s primary schools and Hose village hall.