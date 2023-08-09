News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Top family day out in store at The Great Vale Show

Preparations are well advanced for The Great Vale Show at Hose village hall and surrounding field.
By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST
Hose village hallHose village hall
Hose village hall

The event takes place on August Bank Holiday Sunday, August 27, with loads of family entertainment lined up.

The day starts at 10.30am with a MacMillan Coffee Morning and Craft Fair in the village hall, followed by a display by parachutists from Langar Airfield at 11am to open the show.

There is a sports day for the village primary schools, resurrecting the Jack Hunt Trophy, which was an inter-village challenge dating back 50 years.

Other highlights will be a dog show and agility competition, fairground and train rides, displays of local vintage cars plus tractors and trucks.

Shire horses, a farriery display and a tug of war will also be on the programme, with a barbecue, hog roast and live music.

Proceeds will go to Melton MacMillan Cancer Support, Clawson Hose and Harby’s primary schools and Hose village hall.