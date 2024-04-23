Eventual race winner Tom Moses of Rapha Condor JLT (C) leads the breakaway group during the 2014 edition of the CiCLE Classic from Oakham to Melton Mowbray (Photo by Harry Engels - Velo/Getty Images)

This is the 18th year the event has been held – many of Europe’s top cyclists will be racing again in what is Britain’s only international one-day race for elite men.

It all starts in Oakham town centre at 11am with the 174 riders then pedalling furiously over a circuitous 185km route before crossing the finish line in Melton around 3.45pm.

Race director, Colin Clews, said: “For the enthusiastic spectator the race is possibly one of the most spectator-friendly races to ever watch.

Kristian House of Rapha Condor JLT leads the peloton up a climb during a previous edition of the CiCLE Classic from Oakham to Melton Mowbray(Photo by Harry Engels - Velo/Getty Images)

“It is possible to see the race in between 15 and 20 places during its circuitous route between Oakham and Melton."

One of the best places to watch the early stages is Wymondham, at the Berkeley Arms in Main Street or the Windmill where two ‘Hot Spot’ sprints take place on the climb.

Other good viewing locations are at Owston, where the traditional barbecue and race party will be in full swing, and Burrough on the Hill, where you can enjoy a more relaxed view of the race from Grant’s Free House over Sunday lunch or a drink.

Spectators in Stapleford Park can enjoy new off-road sectors.

The route for this year's Sigma Sports/ Schwalbe Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, which takes place on Sunday

Dickinson and Morris will once again be presenting a Melton pork pie to the winner of the coveted ‘Pork Pie’ sprint in Melton, which precedes the finishing circuit via Burton

