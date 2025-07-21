Gladness, a highly-rated Madness tribute band, who are set to perform at Melton SKA Fest

Tickets are still on sale for Saturday’s SKA Fest concert in Melton Mowbray, featuring an impressive line-up of SKA, 2Tone and reggae bands.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is hosting the event, at the Play Close Park, from 1pm to 11pm, with revellers expected to attend from far and wide, as well as the Melton area.

Some of the UK’s top SKA and Reggae acts, including Gladness, Stereotype, KingSize, SKAbratts, Dualer International, will be performing.

Music fans can enjoy a mix of hits and rarities, while DJs from Bootboy Radio will also be presenting in the beer tent, as well as broadcasting the whole event.

Camping is available at the Town Estate’s leisure site at Sysonby Acres for those planning to stay overnight in the town.

Town Estate CEO, Dean Rees, said: "Melton SKA Fest is a one-day celebration of the best music from the 2Tone, Mod, Ska, Reggae and Rocksteady eras, performed by some of the best acts in the business.

"We've got a fabulous day of live music and DJs lined up, plus music and clothing sales, a wide assortment of food and refreshments.

"This is a family event so we're also bringing tons of activities for children, including a fun fair, giant inflatables, and a soft play village for the younger ones.

"We want Melton SKA Fest to bring new audiences from across the UK to Melton Mowbray, to discover everything our wonderful town has to offer."

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £6 for youngsters aged five to 16, which children aged under five get in free.

Go online at www.meltonskafest.co.uk/tickets to buy tickets and book campsite places.