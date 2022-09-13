91-year-old Kath Wright presents flowers to The Queen during her visit to Melton in 1996

She was chosen to meet Her Majesty as the oldest resident at the town’s St John’s Court sheltered housing.

Kath, who passed away two years later, presented flowers to the Queen at the top of High Street.

Her daughter, Sally Hatton, who has a treasured photo from the meeting, said: “To meet The Queen was the proudest moment of her life.

“She said The Queen was very gracious with a lovely smile.

“In the photo her face was full of pride.

"They sat her in a wheelchair, the only time she ever used one, because of the wait for The Queen to arrive.”

Kath had worked for Lord and Lady Gretton at Stapleford Park, starting out as a young scullery maid and serving in the tea rooms into her 70s.