Time to take on the Belvoir Challenge
Runners are invited to take part in this year’s Belvoir Challenge to raise money for Harby Primary School.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 9:50 am
The event normally attracts hundreds of competitors but participants are asked to complete it on their own or with friends this year due to the pandemic.
There is a three-month window to do the challenge, which runs to August 31.
Five distances are available, 3.4, 8.5, 13.8, 19 or 26.2 miles in the Vale of Belvoir.
Dogs are welcome this year for the first time.
Go to www.belvoirchallenge.com/ to enter the event and to download the route of your choice.