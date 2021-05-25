Time to take on the Belvoir Challenge

Participants start out in the Belvoir Challenge back in 2019 EMN-210525-092922001

The event normally attracts hundreds of competitors but participants are asked to complete it on their own or with friends this year due to the pandemic.

There is a three-month window to do the challenge, which runs to August 31.

Five distances are available, 3.4, 8.5, 13.8, 19 or 26.2 miles in the Vale of Belvoir.

Dogs are welcome this year for the first time.