Time running out to have your say on Melton’s leisure facilities

An aerial view of Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton PHOTO Mark @ Aerialview360 EMN-210912-165525001

Your comments will help the council decide how to upgrade what is already in place and what should be built in the coming years.

The authority is to put together a business case for leisure provision after securing funding through the Leicester and Leicestershire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The work will also consider how physical facilities, such as a leisure centre, fit into a broader package of health, leisure and well-being services elsewhere in the town, for example by using outdoor open spaces.

Councillor Rob Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “We want to provide our community with facilities that they are proud of and enjoy using.

“Getting as much feedback from residents and potential users of these facilities is absolutely key to ensuring their ongoing success.

“I would encourage residents to fill in this survey and pass it on to friends and family to do the same.”

Go online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BHHZPFF or www.melton.gov.uk/consultations to give your views.