Time running out to have a say on future vision of Melton

A sign for tourists in Melton Mowbray town centre

The council has been working with stakeholders, partners, and the wider Melton Place Board to develop a draft outlook for the town and the view of local people are now being requested to help shape it further.

One of the ideas put forward in the draft plan is to convert The Bell Centre shopping mall, on Nottingham Street, into a food hub featuring local producers.

There are also plans to make better use of the cattle market site, Pera Business Park, Phoenix House and leisure facilities, with the aim of stimulating the local business and tourism economy.

Views of residents will be used to adapt and refine the future vision later this year.