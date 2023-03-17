Time running out to apply for free road closures for Coronation street parties

Residents of Craven Street, Melton, enjoy a street party last year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Leicestershire County Council said it had received nearly 80 applications from across the county so far and deadline for anymore is Friday March 31.

The Coronation takes place on Saturday May 6 and across the weekend, including the Monday, when there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

On Sunday May 7, the Coronation Big Lunch will give neighbours and communities an opportunity to share food and fun together.

County council leader Nick Rushton said: "The King's Coronation will be an historic event for the country - and the county of Leicestershire - and we want to help people to celebrate and encourage communities to come together to mark this special occasion."

The free road closures will save communities up to £650.