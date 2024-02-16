The packed audience at a previous Melton Lions Seniors Concert

This year’s Melton Lions Seniors Concert is at Melton Theatre at 2.30pm on Saturday March 23.

Mark Frisby will once again compere the event, which will have the usual varied programme of professional and local talent to entertain the audience.

Melton Lions have now been organising the show for 32 years for the senior citizens of the borough.

There will also be a raffle drawn on the day and free ice cream will be served during the interval.

Tickets are will be available at the Melton Lions Shop, in the the Bell Centre, on Nottingham Street, in the town, on March 5, 6 and 9, between 10am and 2pm.