News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Tickets still available to enjoy Melton Theatre evening with cricket legends

The Ashes summer and England's World Cup chances will be among the many topics aired at An Evening with Legends of Cricket at Melton Theatre next week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST
Tickets are on sale for an evening of cricket legends at Melton Theatre next weekTickets are on sale for an evening of cricket legends at Melton Theatre next week
Tickets are on sale for an evening of cricket legends at Melton Theatre next week

Special guests Mike Gatting, Matthew Hoggard, Angus Fraser and Luke Fletcher will also be telling tales from inside the dressing room about their stellar careers as well as answering fans' questions.

The evening, on Wednesday August 23 at 8pm, is being hosted by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust and will be compered by the trust's CEO, former Surry and Notts player Darren Bicknell, with all proceeds going towards providing sport and countryside education opportunities for local primary school children and youngsters with special needs.

Tickets for what will be a fun and entertaining evening for all cricket fans are £20.

There is also a special rate of £17 (including booking fee) for groups of 10+ which can be booked via the Box Office on 01664 851111.

Click HER E to buy tickets.

Related topics:TicketsEnglandMatthew HoggardLuke Fletcher