Tickets are on sale for an evening of cricket legends at Melton Theatre next week

Special guests Mike Gatting, Matthew Hoggard, Angus Fraser and Luke Fletcher will also be telling tales from inside the dressing room about their stellar careers as well as answering fans' questions.

The evening, on Wednesday August 23 at 8pm, is being hosted by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust and will be compered by the trust's CEO, former Surry and Notts player Darren Bicknell, with all proceeds going towards providing sport and countryside education opportunities for local primary school children and youngsters with special needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for what will be a fun and entertaining evening for all cricket fans are £20.

There is also a special rate of £17 (including booking fee) for groups of 10+ which can be booked via the Box Office on 01664 851111.