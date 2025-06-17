Tribute acts set to perform at the Melton Pop Festival on Saturday

The music of Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift will be belted out at the first ever Melton Pop Festival on Saturday.

Tickets are selling very well with some of the nation’s top tribute acts set to be performing the tunes made famous by those superstars at the event, which is on from 1pm to 7.30pm in Play Close Park.

Families are expected to flock to the festival, which will also have a soft play village, inflatables, funfair rides, roaming performers, children’s activities, face painting, shopping stalls, and a variety of street food and drinks.

The theme is ‘bubbles’ so organisers – Melton Mowbray Town Estate - have booked giant-sized bubble machines as well as roaming bubble artists and is encouraging everyone, both young and old, to bring their own bubbles so they can join in the fun. There will be a licensed bar available for the adults.

Footpaths around the Pop Festival site on Play Close Park will be closed (as shown) from 8am on Saturday until 2am on Sunday.

Graham Bett, chair of the Town Estate, said: "We are so excited about The Melton Pop Festival, we’re building an event that truly has something for everyone.

"Thanks to our sponsors we’ve been able to keep ticket prices low and pack in loads of extra attractions – making this an incredible day out for families, music fans, and festival-goers, alike."

Headline tribute acts set to perform include Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift, who is said to capture the energy and sparkle of a Swifty concert with stunning vocals and replica tour outfits.

Jack Shepherd will star as Ed Sheeran – he is an internationally-acclaimed tribute act endorsed by Ed Sheeran, himself.

B-Eilish as Billie Eilish, features Amanda Jones, who delivers a high-energy digital show featuring all of Billie’s biggest hits.

The support of Nottingham Brewery, Majestic Wine, and MB Bars & Events enables tickets to be sold at affordable prices, according to the Town Estate.

Adults gets in for £14.40, a child’s ticket (age five to 16) is £6, students pay £7.50 and kid aged under five and assistance carers get in free.

Go online at https://meltonmowbraytownestate.com/events/the-melton-pop-festival/ for more information and to buy tickets – festival organisers expect strong demand so the advice is to buy tickets as early as you can.