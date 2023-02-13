News you can trust since 1859
Tickets selling fast for iconic brass band's Melton show

Tickets are selling quickly for a charity Melton performance of a band made famous by an iconic movie.

By Nick Rennie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:17pm
The Grimethorpe Colliery Band
The Grimethorpe Colliery Band

The story of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and its impact on a small South Yorkshire mining community was lovingly told in Brassed Off, which featured stars such as Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and Ewan McGregor.

And the band is booked in to appear at Melton Theatre on April 16, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

