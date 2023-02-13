Tickets selling fast for iconic brass band's Melton show
Tickets are selling quickly for a charity Melton performance of a band made famous by an iconic movie.
The story of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and its impact on a small South Yorkshire mining community was lovingly told in Brassed Off, which featured stars such as Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and Ewan McGregor.
And the band is booked in to appear at Melton Theatre on April 16, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
