One of the acts at last year's MELTDOWN Halloween Freakfest in Melton Mowbray

Metal, rock and pop-punk fans prepare yourselves - MELTDOWN Halloween Freakfest is back and promises to be bigger, louder and scarier than last year.

Headlining this year’s event are Oxford’s explosive heavy alternative rock band, RATS EAT RATS, who will bring their high-octane sound and unstoppable energy to Tubes Nightclub in Melton Mowbray, on Friday, October 31.

They will be joined by London’s popular Kerrang-era tribute act, KERRANK!, who perform some of the biggest anthems from the golden age of Kerrang – spanning pop-punk, emo, metal and nu-metal classics.

Last year’s MELTDOWN was a resounding success which led to the event reaching the finals of the Melton Business Awards in the arts & culture category.

Josh and Dan Keating receive their certificate for being a finalist in the Melton Business Awards' arts & culture category

MELTDOWN founder, Josh Keating, said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for us and for continuing to support our local alternative music scene.

"We started this thing back in 2013 and it’s incredible to see how far we have come.”

He added: “This year promises to be even bigger, with a stacked line-up and extended hours from 9.30pm to 2am.”

Master of Ceremonies is Josh’s brother, Dan Keating, who helped revive MELTDOWN in 2024 after a seven-year break.

He said: “This year’s line-up of bands is straight up fire and we’re stoked the event has grown big enough to attract this level of talent.”

After the bands, MELTDOWN founders DJ Mulletron and Danny Darkness will keep the party alive until the early hours.

Melton’s alternative clothing brand, Mind’s Eye Apparel, will be present with exclusive discounted merchandise and there will be a beer pong table.

Go to www.mindseyepparel.com/meltdown to buy tickets and follow the event organisers on Facebook.