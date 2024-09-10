St Mary's Church in Melton, which will host Melton's Last Night of the Proms

Tickets are on sale for Melton Mowbray’s very own Last Night of the Proms.

The event is at the town’s St Mary’s Church on Saturday September 21 and it is a fundraiser for next year’s 1940s Melton Mowbray weekend.

Soprano Lily Taylor-Ward, who also sings at nostalgia festivals as Miss Lily Lovejoy, and pianist Thomas Corden, a talented young musician from Melton, will be providing some of the entertainment.

They will be joined by the players of the Ibstock Brick Brass Band and the Military Wives Choir Cranwell.

Organisers say it will be another wonderful evening of traditional Pomp and Circumstance, just like it is at London’s Albert Hall.

Attendees are encourage to bring their flags to get into the spirit of the event.

Email [email protected] to buy tickets and get more information.

Tickets cost £12.50 and £8 for under 12s.

You can also buy tickets from Mary’s Place in Burton Street.