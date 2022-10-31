Tickets on sale for Melton youth talent show
Some of the most talented young stage artists in the Melton area will be performing at a show next week.
By Nick Rennie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Tickets are on sale now for the Youth Talent Show, which is at Melton Theatre, on Friday November 11, at 7pm.
They can be bought from the box office – adults pay £10, concessions £6 with a family of four getting in for £25.
For further details on the event, which is sponsored by Melton Rotary, email [email protected] or call 07799 661959.