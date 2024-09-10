Tickets are on sale for Melton Theatre's Christmas panto, Cinderella

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Christmas pantomime at Melton Theatre – Cinderella.

After last year’s popular performance of Beauty and the Beast, this year’s offering is expected to be just as good.

Stuart Earp – a panto favourite with Melton audiences – returns to play the part of Buttons.

Scott Wright, who starred in Coronation Street and Doctors, will be Prince Charming while Jordan Bateman and Joseph Michael take the roles of the Ugly Sisters.

Other key roles are played by Chelsey Thorley-Earp (Baroness Von Hardup) and Amy Blackwell (Fairy Godmother).

Trio Entertainment are putting on the show in December, telling the rags to riches tale where dreams come true with a special invitation to the Ball.

Cinderella is doomed to live unhappily ever after with her two horrible Ugly Sisters, but she manages with the help of her ‘silly’ friend Buttons and a ‘magical’ Fairy Godmother to make all her dreams come true. The panto is from the team which has produced the annual Melton Theatre Christmas pantomime since 2014.

Opening night is on Friday December 13, at 7pm.

There are six performances over the weekend that the show runs.

They are at 10am, 3pm and 7pm on the Saturday and 10am, 2pm and 6pm on the Sunday.

Final shows, both at 6pm, are on Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 17.

Tickets cost £17 for adults, £15.50 for under16s and OAPs and £56 for family tickets, which are minimum of four people with one child.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Click HERE to buy tickets.