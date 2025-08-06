Umpires Martin Briggs and Darren Bicknell, flanked by captains Tom Lindsay (Duchess of Rutland XI), on the left, and Ryan Lewis (MCC) IMAGE Max Everett

There was a home victory when an MCC XI visited the Vale of Belvoir for an annual cricket match which celebrates the work in the community of a local charity.

A Duchess of Rutland XI once again took on their illustrious visitors from London at the picturesque Belvoir Cricket Ground, in Knipton, with The Imogen Skirving Trophy up for grabs.

MCC batted first in this year’s game, which is played in honour of the Belvoir Education & Sports Trust – an organisation which provides health and fitness opportunities and engagement with the countryside for thousands of local youngsters.

This year, the Trust is on course to work with more than 5,500 primary and special needs children, introducing them to cricket, basketball and other sports and hosting countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.

The Duchess of Rutland XI and touring MCC side line up at Knipton IMAGE Max Everett

Joe Johnson (36) and Sam Arthurton (26) set off at a steady pace, scoring 64 in the first 12 overs for MCC.

Then three wickets fell in quick time until the innings was steadied by Alex Anthony and Alex Sears.

The Duchess of Rutland’s best bowler, Tom Lindsay (2-32), was responsible for two wickets with keeper Jimmy Fry taking two neat catches in a flawless display.

Lewis Dann (21) and Tom Neville (52no) livened the innings up considerably.

Neville’s half-century came off 48 balls and included six fours and two sixes through some typical powerhouse hitting.

This saw the MCC to a total of 189 for 7 wickets.

Harry Tyler (2-47) got both openers out before Ihsaan Nadeem entered the fray to play the innings of the match.

His half century was brought up by an imperious six – one of three such strikes.

For this he was presented with The Vic Heppenstall Spirit of Cricket Award for his match winning 57.

Tom Brett bowled well for MCC to hold their hosts up – he finished with figures of 3-15 after at one point taking three wickets for no runs in four maiden overs.

But Jack Copley (38no) and Tom Lindsay (25no) helped the Duchess of Rutland XI to clinch victory.

Copley’s fourth four off the last ball of the penultimate over sealed victory by three wickets, closing the gap in the series to 8-7 in favour of the MCC.