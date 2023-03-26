Thrilling finishes in today's top cycle races in Melton
A muddy course and chilly weather made for difficult conditions for today’s (Sunday’s) seventh ANEXO/CAMS Women’s and ninth Junior CiCLE Classics in Melton Mowbray.
Jessica Finney outsprinted some of the nation’s top cyclists to win the women’s event while Ben Marsh emerged victorious in the earlier juniors race.
After a three-rider sprint finish, Jessica, of AWOL O’Shea, roared with delight as she edged out DAS-Handsling’s Monica Greenwood and third-placed Flora Perkins, of the Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team), on the finish line in Sherrard Street.
Today’s races took place on muddy rural roads, across a challenging 105km course, ahead of the finish in the town.
There was great support en route as riders pedalled through Pickwell, Somerby, Burrough-on-the-hill and Owston.
The junior racers were caked with mud as they finished, with Ben just finished ahead of Jacob Bush and Seb Grindley.
Melton is now preparing to host the annual Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, on April 23, when some of the country’s top male riders go into battle.