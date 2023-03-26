News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
10 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
10 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Thrilling finishes in today's top cycle races in Melton

A muddy course and chilly weather made for difficult conditions for today’s (Sunday’s) seventh ANEXO/CAMS Women’s and ninth Junior CiCLE Classics in Melton Mowbray.

By Nick Rennie
Published 26th Mar 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 20:50 BST
A mud-spattered Ben Marsh wins the Junior CiCLE Classic in Melton today PHOTO BRITISH CYCLING
A mud-spattered Ben Marsh wins the Junior CiCLE Classic in Melton today PHOTO BRITISH CYCLING
A mud-spattered Ben Marsh wins the Junior CiCLE Classic in Melton today PHOTO BRITISH CYCLING

Jessica Finney outsprinted some of the nation’s top cyclists to win the women’s event while Ben Marsh emerged victorious in the earlier juniors race.

After a three-rider sprint finish, Jessica, of AWOL O’Shea, roared with delight as she edged out DAS-Handsling’s Monica Greenwood and third-placed Flora Perkins, of the Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team), on the finish line in Sherrard Street.

Today’s races took place on muddy rural roads, across a challenging 105km course, ahead of the finish in the town.

Jessica Finney roars with delight as she wins the sprint finish in today's ANEXO/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street, Melton
Jessica Finney roars with delight as she wins the sprint finish in today's ANEXO/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street, Melton
Jessica Finney roars with delight as she wins the sprint finish in today's ANEXO/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street, Melton
Most Popular

There was great support en route as riders pedalled through Pickwell, Somerby, Burrough-on-the-hill and Owston.

The junior racers were caked with mud as they finished, with Ben just finished ahead of Jacob Bush and Seb Grindley.

Melton is now preparing to host the annual Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, on April 23, when some of the country’s top male riders go into battle.

The finish line for the Women's and Juniors CiCLE Classics in Sherrard Street, Melton, today
The finish line for the Women's and Juniors CiCLE Classics in Sherrard Street, Melton, today
The finish line for the Women's and Juniors CiCLE Classics in Sherrard Street, Melton, today
Riders cross the line ahead of their final circuit in today's Women's CiCLE Classic
Riders cross the line ahead of their final circuit in today's Women's CiCLE Classic
Riders cross the line ahead of their final circuit in today's Women's CiCLE Classic
Melton MowbrayMelton