A mud-spattered Ben Marsh wins the Junior CiCLE Classic in Melton today PHOTO BRITISH CYCLING

Jessica Finney outsprinted some of the nation’s top cyclists to win the women’s event while Ben Marsh emerged victorious in the earlier juniors race.

After a three-rider sprint finish, Jessica, of AWOL O’Shea, roared with delight as she edged out DAS-Handsling’s Monica Greenwood and third-placed Flora Perkins, of the Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team), on the finish line in Sherrard Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today’s races took place on muddy rural roads, across a challenging 105km course, ahead of the finish in the town.

Jessica Finney roars with delight as she wins the sprint finish in today's ANEXO/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street, Melton

There was great support en route as riders pedalled through Pickwell, Somerby, Burrough-on-the-hill and Owston.

The junior racers were caked with mud as they finished, with Ben just finished ahead of Jacob Bush and Seb Grindley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton is now preparing to host the annual Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, on April 23, when some of the country’s top male riders go into battle.

The finish line for the Women's and Juniors CiCLE Classics in Sherrard Street, Melton, today