Thrilling finish to this year's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street
A 20-year-old American rider sprinted to victory in a thrilling finish to this year’s Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Melton Mowbray this afternoon.
Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) edged out Belgian ace, Tijl De Decker (Lotto Dstny) right on the finish line in Sherrard Street to win the 17th edition of the epic event.
Close behind, in third place, was Cycling Sheffield’s James Mckay.
Rain fell steadily throughout the day, following the start in Oakham, and after 180km of racing – long stretches of it along off-road rural tracks – competitors arrived in Melton with their faces and racing nylons covered in mud.
Prizes were presented at the finish by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson.
Dickinson and Morris ambassador Stephen Hallam presented a giant commemorative Melton Mowbray pork pie to the competitor who was ahead on the final lap of the town before the finish – the so-called Pork Pie Sprint.
