Thrilling finish to this year's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street

A 20-year-old American rider sprinted to victory in a thrilling finish to this year’s Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Melton Mowbray this afternoon.

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 21:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 21:21 BST
Luke Lamperti edges out Tijl De Decker in a thrilling sprint to the line in today's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street, Melton MowbrayLuke Lamperti edges out Tijl De Decker in a thrilling sprint to the line in today's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street, Melton Mowbray
Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) edged out Belgian ace, Tijl De Decker (Lotto Dstny) right on the finish line in Sherrard Street to win the 17th edition of the epic event.

Close behind, in third place, was Cycling Sheffield’s James Mckay.

Rain fell steadily throughout the day, following the start in Oakham, and after 180km of racing – long stretches of it along off-road rural tracks – competitors arrived in Melton with their faces and racing nylons covered in mud.

The top three in this afternoon's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic - Lamperti, De Decker and McKayThe top three in this afternoon's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic - Lamperti, De Decker and McKay
Prizes were presented at the finish by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson.

Dickinson and Morris ambassador Stephen Hallam presented a giant commemorative Melton Mowbray pork pie to the competitor who was ahead on the final lap of the town before the finish – the so-called Pork Pie Sprint.

Dickinson and Morris ambassador Stephen Hallam presents a giant Melton pork pie to the winner of the last lap sprint before the finishDickinson and Morris ambassador Stephen Hallam presents a giant Melton pork pie to the winner of the last lap sprint before the finish
The muddied faces of cyclists after 180km of racing across the Melton and Rutland countryside during today's Rutland-Melton CiCLE ClassicThe muddied faces of cyclists after 180km of racing across the Melton and Rutland countryside during today's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic
