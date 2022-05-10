Thousands of pounds to be allocated to county community projects

Latest news in Melton

County Hall has launched its SHIRE Community Grants Scheme, with a total budget of £600,000, to support projects run by community groups, charities, not-for-profit enterprises and town and parish councils.

The programme aims to fund projects that help elderly and frail people, those with disabilities, special educational needs or mental health conditions as well as carers and those experiencing financial hardship, social isolation and poor access to services.

Small grants of up to £3,000 or larger sums of up to £10,000 are available to help with costs including staffing, buying equipment and room hire.

In the past council SHIRE Community Grants have been used for projects helping homeless young people, those who have been made disabled through an accident or injury, people with debt issues and others with mental health problems.

Councillor Pam Posnett, the council’s cabinet lead member for communities said: “As a council, we have set aside extra funding to try to get money to projects that are helping to transform the lives of people who find themselves facing challenging circumstances.

“The cost of living crisis is really biting and that means more and more people are turning to community groups for help.

“That’s why we offering extra support going into the summer now and with more funding to be handed out in the autumn.