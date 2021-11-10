Thousands of Melton residents prepare to elect new councillor

Latest council news EMN-211110-094521001

Melton Borough Council has called the by-election in Melton Dorian Ward following the resignation of Alan Pearson, who stood down in September due to health issues.

The two candidates are well known in the community. Labour’s Sarah Cox plays a leading role in both Melton Learning Hub and Voluntary Action Melton, while Tim Webster, who is standing for the Tories, is a trustee of the town estate and for many years was an auctioneer and manager at the town’s livestock market.

Ms Cox, a former chief inspector in the police force, was selected by the local Labour Party from a panel of four candidates.

Sarah Cox - the Labour candidate for the vacant Melton Dorian Ward seat on Melton Borough Council EMN-211011-110352001

She has lived with her family in the Dorian ward area of the town for 23 years and has brought up two children.

Community is important to her, she says, and last year she co-ordinated the Melton Food Bank with partner agencies and local volunteers, arranging for food to be distributed across the town.

Ms Cox, who advocates a green sustainable future, said: “I am concerned about working families who cannot benefit greatly from rising productivity because the nature of their work, such as care workers, refuse collectors and many in service trades. They are being left behind.”

Mr Webster said he was motivated to support the community as well and to make Melton a better place to live.

Tim Webster, the Conservative party candidate for the Melton Dorian by-election for Melton Borough Council EMN-211018-112743001

He said: “I am Melton born and bred and have a huge enthusiasm and interest in anything that makes our town a better place.”

Mr Webster says he has been greatly affected by the impact on the lives of local people caused by the coronavirus pandemic and he wants to continue to do what he can to help combat isolation and loneliness in the community.

Mr Webster also pledges to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity in the town.