The spectacular fireworks light up the sky above Melton's Play Close Park on Friday night IMAGE Kevin Horler

Thousands of people enjoyed Friday night’s spectacular fireworks and concert night, which Melton Mowbray Town Estate say was one of the biggest events they’ve organised in recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 3,000 people flocked to Play Close Park to enjoy a special evening, with top tribute music acts rocking the night away after the pyrotechnics had lit up the skies above the town centre.

Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, who described it as ‘an amazing night’, told the Melton Times: “This was the largest and most complex event delivered by the Town Estate for many years, so it was genuinely uplifting to see so many people having fun and enjoying themselves in Play Close Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be the first to admit that it wasn't a perfect event, and there were some issues on the night, but I'm confident we now have measures in place to ensure they won't affect future events.

A big crowd enjoys one of the music tribute acts in Play Close Park on Friday IMAGE Kevin Horler

"It was a learning experience for the whole team.

“Designing and managing an event of this calibre demands a great deal of hard work and the Town Estate team did Melton proud, working from 7am on Friday to set up the stage until 4am on Saturday for the clean-up, to make this event the success it was.”

There had been some concerns voiced by locals on social media beforehand about the need to charge for the event – it £10 entry for adults and £5 for under 12s.

But the Town Estate had explained that the money was needed to upgrade the event to include a DJ, Planet Abba and Supersonic Queen tribute acts, security and first aid support, as well as the huge fireworks displays, including a sensory-friendly earlier with no bangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supersonic Queen belt out a classic on the stage in Play Close Park IMAGE Kevin Horler

Mr Bett added: "With nearly 3,500 ticket holders in attendance, and hundreds of others spectating from points around the town, the Fireworks Festival and Concert was hugely popular and enormous fun for everyone.

"The live bands created a fantastic party atmosphere, with people of all ages dancing and revelling in the excitement.

"The sensory fireworks were also well received; we intend to make them a permanent feature of future fireworks events.”