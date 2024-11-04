Thousands enjoy spectacular fireworks and concert event
More than 3,000 people flocked to Play Close Park to enjoy a special evening, with top tribute music acts rocking the night away after the pyrotechnics had lit up the skies above the town centre.
Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, who described it as ‘an amazing night’, told the Melton Times: “This was the largest and most complex event delivered by the Town Estate for many years, so it was genuinely uplifting to see so many people having fun and enjoying themselves in Play Close Park.
“I will be the first to admit that it wasn't a perfect event, and there were some issues on the night, but I'm confident we now have measures in place to ensure they won't affect future events.
"It was a learning experience for the whole team.
“Designing and managing an event of this calibre demands a great deal of hard work and the Town Estate team did Melton proud, working from 7am on Friday to set up the stage until 4am on Saturday for the clean-up, to make this event the success it was.”
There had been some concerns voiced by locals on social media beforehand about the need to charge for the event – it £10 entry for adults and £5 for under 12s.
But the Town Estate had explained that the money was needed to upgrade the event to include a DJ, Planet Abba and Supersonic Queen tribute acts, security and first aid support, as well as the huge fireworks displays, including a sensory-friendly earlier with no bangs.
Mr Bett added: "With nearly 3,500 ticket holders in attendance, and hundreds of others spectating from points around the town, the Fireworks Festival and Concert was hugely popular and enormous fun for everyone.
"The live bands created a fantastic party atmosphere, with people of all ages dancing and revelling in the excitement.
"The sensory fireworks were also well received; we intend to make them a permanent feature of future fireworks events.”