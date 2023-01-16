Thorpe Road finally reopens to traffic
Thorpe Road has reopened to traffic this morning (Monday) after being closed for a month for emergency repairs.
31 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023
Severn Trent has been repairing a collapsed sewer which led to a big sink hole opening up in the road, which is a main route west of the town leading to the Vale of Belvoir and Grantham.
Motorists and residents have complained about heavy congestion during the closure, which saw a one-way diversion operated along King’s Road, Algernon Road and Stafford Avenue around the stretch being worked on.