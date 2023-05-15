'This was the most daunting challenge I've ever taken on'

News you can trust since 1859
She completed a marathon in a robotic suit and handcycled 400 miles around the UK but Claire Lomas says her latest fundraiser was the toughest yet.

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th May 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Claire Lomas completes her lap at the North West 200 course on Saturday (right) and pictured beforehand (left) with British motorcycle ace, Steve Plater, who led her round the courseClaire Lomas completes her lap at the North West 200 course on Saturday (right) and pictured beforehand (left) with British motorcycle ace, Steve Plater, who led her round the course
Claire Lomas completes her lap at the North West 200 course on Saturday (right) and pictured beforehand (left) with British motorcycle ace, Steve Plater, who led her round the course

Claire (43), from Eye Kettleby, completed a lap of a notoriously difficult motorcycling road circuit on a superbike on Saturday despite being paralysed from the chest down.

Riding an adapted machine, with straps stopping her knees from flapping in the wind and toe clips securing her feet to foot plates, she reached speeds of 80mph around the North West 200 course in Northern Ireland.

Claire’s efforts have already raised more than £6,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF) and she hopes an auction of high value lots will help hit her £10,000 target.

Claire Lomas in the NW200 pit lane with crew and husband, DanClaire Lomas in the NW200 pit lane with crew and husband, Dan
Claire Lomas in the NW200 pit lane with crew and husband, Dan
Reflecting on her amazing lap, she told the Melton Times: “It was without doubt the most daunting challenge I have taken on.

"The first race was red flagged and the wait for my lap felt ages.

“Once I got out on the course it just felt incredible to have the opportunity to ride on the road despite being paralysed - plus I didn’t have to stick to speed limits.”

Claire, who was left paralysed in 2007 after a horse evening accident, added: “The crowds were amazing – I am grateful to the organisers of the NW200, my team and all who have supported.”

Claire Lomas pictured in front of the grandstand at the NW 200 race day on SaturdayClaire Lomas pictured in front of the grandstand at the NW 200 race day on Saturday
Claire Lomas pictured in front of the grandstand at the NW 200 race day on Saturday

Go to www.jumblebee.co.uk/northwest200 to bid for lots in the auction, which include motorcycling gear, a glove signed by boxer Frank Bruno, a Michelin-Starred restaurant meal and a flight with Claire in a microlight aircraft.

Click HERE to sponsor Claire for her North West 200 lap.

