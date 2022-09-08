The very special day The Queen visited Melton Mowbray
Friday June 28,1996, was a very special day for Melton Mowbray.
It was the day Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, visited the town.
Huge crowds greeted her as the monarch swept into Melton – Her Majesty thrilled locals as she greeted many of them in her subsequent walkabout.
The Queen walked along Nottingham Street before a visit to the town’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe where she was presented with a commemorative Melton Mowbray pork pie.
As we reflect on this evening’s sad news of her passing, we have searched through the Melton Times photographic archives from that exciting day 26 years ago.
The pictures highlight the incredibly warm welcome Melton Mowbray gave to Her Majesty.
Email [email protected] with your memories of The Queen’s visit and include any photos you took on the day.
We will include the best ones in our special tribute issue of the Melton Times next week.