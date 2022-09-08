The very special day The Queen visited Melton Mowbray

The Queen's visit to Melton Mowbray in 1996 - the front page of the Melton Times that week

It was the day Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, visited the town.

Huge crowds greeted her as the monarch swept into Melton – Her Majesty thrilled locals as she greeted many of them in her subsequent walkabout.

The Queen walked along Nottingham Street before a visit to the town’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe where she was presented with a commemorative Melton Mowbray pork pie.

The Queen's visit to Melton Mowbray in 1996

As we reflect on this evening’s sad news of her passing, we have searched through the Melton Times photographic archives from that exciting day 26 years ago.

The pictures highlight the incredibly warm welcome Melton Mowbray gave to Her Majesty.

The Queen's visit to Melton Mowbray in 1996 - huge crowds in Market Place

The Queen's visit to Melton Mowbray in 1996 - big crowds in Market Place

The Queen's visit to Melton Mowbray in 1996 - Her Majesty stops off at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Nottingham Street