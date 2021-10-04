‘The noisy crowds had a huge impact on getting us to the finish’

Michael Cooke pictured with his medal after finishing the London Marathon on Sunday where he raised money for the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust EMN-210410-180231001

With thousands of pounds riding on them completing the 26 miles around the capital’s streets the pressure was on to make the finish line in The Mall.

Andrew Wrath credited the enormous crowds for helping him make the final miles down Birdcage Walk, past Buckingham Palace and across that finish line.

Andrew, who has raised almost £4,500 for Hope for Justice, which aims to end modern day slavery, completed the 26 miles in four hours and 30 minutes.

Melton runner Andrew Wrath with his medal after completing Sunday's London Marathon EMN-210410-111404001

He told the Melton Times: “The sun came out in London and it turned out to be an unseasonably warm day.

“I held a good pace for the first 20 miles and then the last six miles were just a case of trying to put one foot in front of another.

“The crowds were incredible, and very noisy, and I would estimate they were the largest ever seen at the London Marathon - from 20 miles they had a huge impact on getting runners to the finish.”

Andrew thanked everyone who had sponsored him for the event - go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewWrath/2 to sponsor him.

Harry Chatfeild-Roberts pictured running the London Marathon on Sunday in aid of the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust EMN-210410-180221001

Michael Cooke and Harry Chatfeild-Roberts raised more than £10,000 for the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust with their runs in the London Marathon.

Harry was the first of the duo to finish, in 3hrs 59mins 25secs with Michael, the owner of Melton Sports and a former editor of the Melton Times, coming home in 4.23.01.

Michael said: “We were both going well until the latter stages.

“The last five miles was really tough but you remember why you are doing it and the crowds along the entire length of the course were out of this world.

“It was an amazing experience and we wish to thank all our sponsors for their generosity and messages of support.”

To sponsor them for their charity, which aims to inspire children to live healthy, active lives through sport and outdoor education, go to

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HarryChatfeildRoberts or

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/michael-cooke-SAVMLMBONDS333-2020-212247

This story will be updated with further news from local runners as soon as we get the details.