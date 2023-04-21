The Melton service which is a lifeline for town centre visitors with mobility issues

Shopmobility Melton Mowbray coordinator, Glyn Birch, with some of his stock of scooters and wheelchairs for hire in front of the newly-painted HQ

Shopmobility Melton Mowbray, which is based in the St Mary’s Way car park at the back of The Bell Centre, expects to be busy in the upcoming months with the Coronation celebrations, the 40s Weekend and other public events.

The exterior of the organisation’s portacabin has been painted, with the help of a Melton Bid 2023 Business Support Grant, and new signage is up, with the help of Melton Lions.

Its stock of mobility scooters, including two folding machines, and wheelchairs can be hired for the day, the weekend or longer.

Coordinator Glyn Birch said: “If someone is planning on buying a scooter then it can save a lot of time and money to test drive some of ours first to get a feel for what works for the individual.

"A new scooter is expensive and too often I hear of someone who has bought one, had second thoughts, and lost a lot of money selling it on.

The town service is now open on Friday mornings, as well as their usual Saturday mornings and until 3pm on a Tuesday.

Glyn added: “We expect to be busy with weekend hires during the Coronation bank holiday so we plan to open on the Monday May 8, in addition to our usual days.

"We will aim to be as flexible as possible on collection and return times over the long weekend so that those that want to hire from us can enjoy themselves.