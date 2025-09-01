Dawn Jones pictured in training for her latest CrossFit event

Melton grandmother Dawn Jones is celebrating after winning an international title which tests the strength and endurance of athletes.

The 57-year-old was a member of the British team which triumphed at the Masters CrossFit Games in the United States thanks to training six days a week at The Panic Gym, on the Leicester Road Industrial Estate.

After travelling back from the event, which was in Columbus, Ohio, she was straight into training to prepare for this coming weekend’s British Masters CrossFit Championships in Nottingham.

Dawn told the Melton Times: “It was great to win in Ohio and I’m hoping I can follow that up at the British Masters.

Another gruelling training session for Dawn Jones

"I want to thank everyone who sponsored me to go there because it is not cheap to compete in these big competitions.”

Her sport challenges athletes to lift weights, complete endurance activities such as running, cycling and rowing, as well as doing exercises such as burpees, handstand push-ups and handstand walking.

Dawn trains six days a week, often completing her two-hour sessions before most people have got up.

"I prefer to train first thing in the morning because then I know that I’ve done it,” she explained.

“I’m up at 4.45am to go to the gym because I’m lucky they open up early and then I train from 5.30am to about 7.30 or 8."

Her exploits at international CrossFit championships clearly inspire the hundreds of members at The Panic Gym, where she’s been a member for more than eight years.

Dawn said: “Everyone down there thinks so highly of me – they say ‘you are such an inspiration to us’.

“I’m one of the oldest down there but I’m the one who has took it further and gone to do the competitions.

“They are happy with doing their training but I need to have a focus to do it all.”

After working at Melton’s Swallowdale Primary School for 28 years, Dawn is retiring at the end of September.

She’s getting involved with a dog handling company next while continuing to train for CrossFit event.

Her two daughters and grandson will be cheering her on as she goes for glory again this weekend.