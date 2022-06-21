The Melton girl causing a stir on Love Island

Danica Taylor (21), of Melton, pictured during an episode of Love Island this week

Danica Taylor (21), a former pupil of the town’s Brownlow Primary School, created a stir from the moment she arrived at the plush villa in Mallorca on Friday.

Other contestants had been there since the latest season started on June 6 but Danica settled quickly and immediately set her sights on Italian Davide Sanclimenti before turning her attentions to Luca Bish.

Her mum, Lindsey (43), is a beauty therapist in Melton, owning the By Lindsey clinic in Park Road.

The moment Danica Taylor chose to couple up with Luca on Love Island

On that first time she watched Danica appear on the show, Lindsey said: “I was really emotional but mega proud of my daughter - bless her.

“She was born to be a star from a very young age.

"Even on her first birthday, she was dancing around - that’s her personality.

"She’s very secure in her own skin which is amazing.”

Melton woman Danica's Taylor's profile photo for Love Island

Lindsey, who has two daughters, is unable to talk in depth about her family while the show is ongoing due to an agreement ITV has with all contestants, added: “The three of us are very close.

“My other daughter and I have known she was taking part in the show and we’ve been on the journey with her.”

Danica, who is a dancer, describes herself as an extrovert and decided to go on the show after finishing her studies recently.

“I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time,” she said before entering the villa.

She was confident about being able to make an impression and not be overawed by being on a programme watched by millions of people.

Danica said: “I feel like I am quite a relatable person.

"I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”