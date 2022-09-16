The King's county representative visits Melton's floral tributes to The Queen

The King's county representative - the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire - visits Melton's floral tributes to The Queen, with the Mayor and the council's chief executive

The Lord Lieutenant, Mike Kapur OBE, was greeted at the Parkside site by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and chief executive, Edd de Coverly.

He also looked through the Book of Condolence, which has signed by many local residents following Her Majesty’s sad passing last week.

The floral tributes, which are being placed on a grassy area outside the council offices, was added to this week with home-grown flowers from students at the town’s Long Field Spencer Academy.

Long Field Spencer Academy students place homegrown flowers outside the council offices in tribute to The Queen

The school said: “Our 50 students arranged their home-grown flowers, added a message in memory of The Queen and then we took them to the council offices.

"We laid our flowers and had a one-minute silence in memory of The Queen.”

Residents are invited to place floral tributes at Parkside, not in paper or cellophane, in the run-up to Monday’s State Funeral.

Long Field Spencer Academy students observe a minute silence outside the council offices in tribute to The Queen

The King's county representative - the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire - visits Melton Council's Book of Condolence to The Queen, with the Mayor and the council's chief executive